Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale shocker: TWO contestants sent home

Hyderabad: The exciting journey of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is nearing its much-awaited grand finale. The show was supposed to conclude on December 15 but latest update has it that an extension is on cards and thus the finale is expected to take place on December 22. Fans are thrilled to see who will win the title, with just nine contestants left in the house.

Who’s Still in the Game

The remaining contestants are:

Nikhil Malaiyakkal

Prerana

Gautham Krishna

Tasty Teja

Vishnu Priya

Prithviraj

Rohini

Avinash

Nabeel Afridi

They are competing in tough tasks to secure a place in the Top 5 and get closer to the trophy.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Double Elimination Shocker

This week will see two eliminations. Tasty Teja, Prithviraj and Avinash are in the bottom 3. In a shocking information straight from the sets, we heard that Tasty Teja has been evicted already. His elimination will be showcased in Saturday’s episode.

On the other hand, either Prithvi or Avinash will be out on Sunday’s episode. Sources have it that Avinash’s wife is at Bigg Boss sets today, hinting that he, despite of winning Ticket To Finale, will be out from the show loosing the precious finale spot and making way for Prithvi.

Voting Results

Online voting shows these contestants leading with highest number of votes:

Gautham Krishna – 27 percent

Prerana – 14.81 percent

Nikhil – 14.26 percent

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.