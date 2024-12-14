Bigg Boss Telugu 8 grand finale: How many celebs will exit today?

Hyderabad: The countdown is on, and in just a day, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will get its winner. With the top 5 finalists — Gautham, Nikhil, Nabeel Afridi, Prerana, and Avinashfighting for the coveted trophy, the tension is building as fans eagerly await the grand finale.

The voting lines have now closed, and all eyes are on these finalists, who have made it this far in the intense journey.

The star-studded grand finale, being filmed today at Annapurna Studios, promises to be a spectacle. All former contestants will make their return to the show. Insiders have revealed some crucial details about the finale that is sure to send fans into a frenzy.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Top 2, Last Eliminations

It has been confirmed that three contestants will be eliminated today, leaving only the top 2 to battle it out for the winner’s trophy. While the makers have kept many details under wraps, leaks suggest that the final showdown will be between Nikhil and Gautham.

He doesn’t just say…

He follows every word he says…



One & only GauthamKrishna.



Guys please enka 10 mnts left please vote for Gauthamkrishna #BiggBossTelugu8 #GauthamKrishna #GauthamForTheWin pic.twitter.com/6RXjkQDd5I — Bhargav (@Bhargav01690773) December 13, 2024

The competition is expected to be neck-and-neck, with both contestants reportedly receiving an equal amount of votes, making it difficult to predict who will take home the trophy.

As for the other finalists, sources indicate that Prerana, Nabeel, and Avinash will bid farewell to the show today. While Prerana is said to have made it to the top 3, Nabeel is likely to be eliminated in 4th place, and Avinash may finish in 5th place.

With the finale episodes airing today and tomorrow, the suspense is at an all-time high. Who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out.