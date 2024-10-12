Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Kirrak Seetha’s total remuneration for 5 weeks

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to surprise its audience, and this week’s elimination has everyone talking. Kirrak Seetha, one of the popular contestants, has been evicted after five weeks in the house. Let’s dive into what happened, why her exit caused a buzz, and how much she earned during her stay.

Kirrak Seetha’s Journey Ends in Week 6

The elimination came down to two contestants: Seetha and Vishnupriya. Both were at the bottom of the voting chart with the least public support. In the end, Seetha received the fewest votes, bringing her Bigg Boss journey to an early end.

Her elimination will be officially aired during Sunday’s episode, hosted by Nagarjuna. With Seetha gone, 15 contestants remain in the house, and fans can expect more surprises and twists in the coming weeks.

Seetha’s Earnings from Bigg Boss

Although her time in the house ended early, Seetha earned well. She was reportedly paid Rs 2 lakh per week, making her one of the highest-paid contestants this season. After 5 weeks in the house, Seetha walked away with a total of Rs 10 lakh.

Who is Kirrak Seetha?

Kirrak Seetha became popular through YouTube videos on channels like 7 Arts, where her bold and witty content gained attention. She quickly built a following with her straightforward style and comedy, often using double meanings to entertain viewers.

Seetha recently appeared in a major role in the movie Baby, where she played a friend with a negative side. Her performance impressed many, and joining Bigg Boss was her way of proving herself even more. On the show, she also shared her experiences with online abuse, winning support from fans and audiences.