Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Top player lands in danger zone

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 approaches the end of its first month, tensions are rising among the contestants. The show recently witnessed its latest elimination, with Abhay Naveen leaving the house after receiving the least number of votes from the audience.

With the start of a new week, the drama continues as contestants prepare for another round of nominations and eviction. The nomination process for Week 4 has already concluded, and six contestants now find themselves in the danger zone.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 4 Nominated Contestants

One of the most surprising names on the nomination list is Nabeel Afridi, who has been a standout performer since the season began. Known for his strategic gameplay and strong presence, Nabeel’s nomination has left fans in shock.

Joining him in the danger zone are Aditya Om, Naga Manikanta, Prerana, Soniya, and Prithviraj.

Despite the nomination, early unofficial polls indicate that Nabeel is currently leading in votes, highlighting his popularity among viewers. Fans have expressed their support for him, hoping to see him reach the finale with his impressive solo gameplay.

As the countdown to the elimination round begins, questions loom: Will Nabeel survive this week’s voting? Will the audience’s support keep him safe, or will we see another surprising exit? Only time will tell.

