Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nainika or Nabeel, who will exit show today?

Hyderabad: Aditya Om was eliminated in a shocking mid-week eviction from the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house this week. And now, contestants are gearing up for another eviction this weekend. As we reported earlier, a double elimination has been planned by the makers.

Following the nominations earlier this week, Naga Manikanta, Nabeel Afridi, Vishnupriya, Nikhil, Aditya Om, and Nainika found themselves in the danger zone. While Aditya Om has already left the house, one more contestant is set to walk out this weekend.

Nainika To Get Evicted From Bigg Boss Telugu 8

As per the latest updates, Nainika is the next contestant to bid farewell.

Sources reveal that the weekend shoot will happen today, confirming Nainika’s exit from the show. She, along with Aditya, was in the bottom two according to the voting results, sealing their fate in this week’s double elimination twist.

Fans of Nabeel Afridi and Vishnupriya can breathe a sigh of relief as both contestants are safe from elimination this week.

Wildcard Contestants Set To Enter

The excitement doesn’t end here. Following Nainika’s exit, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will witness the grand entry of 6 to 8 wildcard contestants. Some familiar faces from previous seasons are expected to make a comeback, which will undoubtedly shake up the house’s dynamics.

With new contestants entering and existing friendships being tested, the upcoming episodes are sure to bring more drama and entertainment as the housemates adjust to these significant changes.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.