Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Name and photos of first wildcard contestant

Hyderabad: As the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu comes to a close, the drama and twists have kept viewers hooked. With 14 contestants entering the house and engaging in heated arguments from day one, the show, as host Nagarjuna promised, is proving to be “limitless” in its surprises.

Bebakka Got Evicted From Bigg Boss Telugu 8

In a surprising twist, not Soniya Akula but Bezawada Bebakka got eliminated from the show last night becoming the first to walk home this season. Post her eviction, only 13 contestants are left in the game.

The first elimination of the season is over and latest update has it that the show’s producers are preparing to introduce wild card entries. And now, we have the name of first celebrity who is said to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 8 soon as wild card contestant.

First Wildcard Contestant

Popular Telugu television actress Jyothi Rai is set to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. She has a massive fan following among both Telugu and Kannada audiences. Her potential entry into the show is sure to create buzz and fans are now eagerly awaiting to see how her presence will impact the dynamics.

Sources suggest that Jyothi Rai was initially approached by the Bigg Boss team at the start of the season, but she couldn’t participate due to her shooting schedule. However, it seems she is now ready to join the show, much to the delight of her fans.

Jyothi Rai gained widespread popularity through her role in the serial Guppedantha Manasu, where she captivated audiences with her traditional look. She is also quite active on social media, where her posts, including some stunning photos, have garnered significant attention.

Do you also want her in Bigg Boss Telugu house? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.