Bigg Boss Telugu 8: One more female contestant to get evicted

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has taken an exciting turn with the entry of eight new wildcard contestants, all stars from previous seasons. This fresh wave of contestants has brought new energy and drama into the house, restoring the total count of housemates to 16, following last week’s shocking double elimination.

In a surprising twist, two contestants, Aditya Om and Nainika, were eliminated last week, leaving only 8 housemates in the competition. However, the arrival of the wildcard entrants has re-energized the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 6 Nominations

A new week calls for new set of nominations and eliminations. The nominations for Week 6 have already taken place and six contestants are in the danger zone. The nominated contestants for this week include both existing and wildcard housemates.

Yashmi

Seetha

Vishnupriya

Prithviraj

Mehaboob

Gangavva

Seetha or Yashmi To Get Evicted?

Voting lines have opened, and viewers are casting their votes to save their favorite housemates from elimination. According to early reports, the bottom three contestants this week are Mehaboob, Yashmi, and Seetha. Among them, Seetha appears to be in the most danger, as she is receiving the least number of votes, putting her at the highest risk of eviction.

Sources close to the show also suggest that either Yashmi or Seetha will be walking out of the house this week. With the tension rising, fans are eagerly waiting to see which contestant will leave the house next.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.