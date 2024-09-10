Bigg Boss Telugu 8 poll result: Names of bottom 3 contestants

Hyderabad: The second round of nominations for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has intensified the competition, with eight contestants now facing the threat of eviction. Last week Bebakka became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The nominated contestants for the week are Vishnupriya, Nainika, Aditya Om, Naga Manikanta, Nikhil, Prithviraj, Shekar Basha, and Kiraak Seetha.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Eliminations Week 2

Voting lines are open, and fans are fervently casting their votes to save their favorites. As various polls that are being conducted online and also latet voting trends, Vishnupriya is leading the race, followed closely by Nikhil, Prithviraj, and Nainika. Aditya Om also appears to be safe, thanks to a steady flow of votes.

However, Naga Manikanta, Shekar Basha, and Kiraak Seetha find themselves in the danger zone, with Shekar Basha receiving the fewest votes. If the trends hold, Shekar could be the next contestant to leave the Bigg Boss house. However, with last-minute voting surges possible, the final result remains uncertain. Anything can happen.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the weekend episode to see who will be the next to bid farewell to the house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.