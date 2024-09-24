Bigg Boss Telugu 8 polls: Soniya or Prerana, who is in danger?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has now entered its fourth week, and the nomination process has once again shaken things up in the house. With three contestants already evicted — Bebakka, Abhay Naveen, and Shekar Basha — the competition is getting more intense.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 4 Nominated Contestants

This week, six housemates are up for elimination:

Nabeel Afridi

Aditya Om

Naga Manikanta

Prerana

Soniya

Prithviraj

Bottom 2 Names

As voting lines opened, fans and viewers quickly took to online platforms to discuss who might be the next to leave. Based on early voting trends and polls circulating on social media, the bottom two contestants receiving the least votes so far are Prithviraj and Soniya.

What’s surprising, however, is Soniya’s appearance in the bottom two. Known for having strong support from the show’s makers, Soniya’s low vote count has sparked debates among fans. Many are even speculating that she might be the one to go this week.

It is noteworthy that a popular social media page, Telugu Bigg Boss Stars, which is known for providing accurate updates about the show, recently claimed otherwise.

According to them, Soniya Akula is not only safe this week but is also one of the confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. They predict that she will secure a spot in the top 5, raising speculation that her position might be saved by the makers.

Will Soniya’s supporters manage to save her, or will this week see her unexpected exit from the house? Fans will have to wait and see how the voting pans out.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.