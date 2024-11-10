Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Shocking double elimination in week 10

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is nearing its finale, and this week saw a dramatic twist with two unexpected exits. With seven contestants nominated—Yashmi, Nikhil, Prerana, Vishnupriya, Prithviraj, Gautham, and Hari Teja—the competition was heating up.

Gangavva Leaves Due to Health Issues

In a surprising move, Gangavva, a popular 63-year-old YouTuber, left the show. She wasn’t nominated, but health issues forced her to exit. Gangavva, who previously appeared in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, was brought back as a wildcard to add a rural touch to the show. Despite her charm, her health didn’t allow her to participate fully, leading to her exit.

Hari Teja Follows in a Double Elimination

Following Gangavva’s exit, another shock hit the house. Hari Teja, who ranked the lowest in votes, was eliminated on Sunday, making this week’s episode a double elimination—the first of the season. This twist leaves fans eager to see who can survive the coming weeks.

Voting Results

Here’s how the votes looked this week:

Gautham: 26%

Nikhil: 21%

Prerana: 13%

Yashmi: 10%

Vishnupriya: 10%

Prithviraj: 10%

Hari Teja: 9%

With Gautham and Nikhil leading, it was clear that Hari Teja was at risk with the lowest support.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.