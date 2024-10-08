Bigg Boss Telugu 8 week 5 eviction: Bottom 3, Vishnupriya OUT

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to keep viewers hooked with its intense drama and unexpected twists. As the show progresses into week 5, multiple eliminations and wildcard entries have shaken up the dynamics inside the house. Currently, 16 contestants remain in the game, all vying for the coveted title.

This week, six housemates have found themselves in the danger zone after the latest round of nominations. The contestants facing potential eviction are — Yashmi, Seetha, Vishnupriya, Prithviraj, Mehaboob, and Gangavva. With voting lines now open, fans are rallying to save their favorite contestants from elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Bottom 3

According to the latest voting trends and several online polls, the bottom three contestants this week are Yashmi, Prithviraj, and Seetha. Seetha, in particular, seems to be struggling, as she is receiving the least number of votes.

Meanwhile, Vishnupriya, despite being in the danger zone, is mostly safe from elimination and has managed to stay out of the bottom three.

Speculation among fans suggests that even if Vishnupriya were to be nominated, the show’s producers might ensure her continued stay due to her strong fan base and popularity.

Insiders also suggest that Seetha and Yashmi appear to be in the most precarious positions, with one of them likely to be evicted this week. However, as always, the final outcome will only be revealed in the weekend episode.

Who do you think will get eliminated? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.