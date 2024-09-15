Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Who was eliminated in week 2

Hyderabad: The second week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has ended, and it was full of excitement and surprises. The housemates are getting more competitive, and viewers are eagerly watching to see who will be eliminated next. Let’s take a look at the key moments of Week 2 and the big elimination that has everyone talking!

Week 2 Nominations: Who Was in Danger?

At the start of the week, several housemates were nominated for elimination. The contestants who were up for elimination included:

Nagamanikantha

Kirak Seetha

Pridhvi Shetty

Nainika

Shekhar Basha

Vishnu Priya

Aditya

Nikhil

With this list of names, fans were left guessing who would be sent home. Many thought Pridhvi Shetty might leave due to his quiet presence in the house, but Bigg Boss is always full of surprises!

Elimination Leaks: Did Shekhar Basha Leave?

According to some leaked information, it seems that Shekhar Basha has been eliminated from the house. This news shocked many fans. Shekhar, who was trying to entertain viewers with his funny jokes, didn’t seem to make enough of an impact to stay in the game.

Some viewers feel sad about his exit, believing that contestants who haven’t been very active should have gone instead. Shekhar’s fans are especially disappointed, and they feel like he didn’t get enough time to show his full potential.

Shekhar Basha brought a lot of humor to the Bigg Boss house with his jokes and light-hearted attitude. Now that he’s gone, the house might lose some of its fun and entertainment. Many fans believe that without him, the house could become too serious.

Social media is full of people sharing their thoughts, with some feeling that Shekhar’s humor was undervalued. Others are wondering who will step up to bring the laughter in the house now.

Just like when Bebakka was eliminated in Week 1, Shekhar’s elimination has left fans questioning the fairness of the eliminations. Many viewers think that Shekhar and Bebakka were sent home too early, while other housemates who aren’t as active are still safe.

Bigg Boss is known for being unpredictable, and this season is no different. Sometimes the contestants who seem quiet or unnoticed are the ones who stay, while others leave early. This unpredictability is what keeps the audience coming back for more.

What’s Next in the Bigg Boss House?

With Shekhar Basha gone, the remaining housemates will need to work even harder to avoid elimination in the coming weeks. They’ll have to make alliances, perform well in tasks, and stand out to avoid being nominated.

The house might also feel a bit different without Shekhar’s humor. It will be interesting to see if someone else steps in to fill the gap or if the house becomes more serious as the competition gets tougher.

