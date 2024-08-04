Bigg Boss Telugu 8 works in full swing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is all set to kick off soon, promising viewers a season filled with drama, excitement, and non-stop entertainment. Hosted by the charismatic Nagarjuna, this season is poised to be one of the best yet. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Premiere Details

Date: Sunday, September 1st, 2024

Time: 06:00 PM

Host: Nagarjuna

Stream on: Star Maa & Hotstar

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 have recently released an intriguing teaser that has already generated a buzz among fans. The teaser showcases the new logo and the theme for this season, aptly titled ‘Limitless Entertainment.’ The tagline, ‘Entertainment Ka Boss,’ suggests that this season will be packed with unending fun and excitement.

The Grand Set

A massive and luxurious set is being constructed at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art set will serve as the backdrop for the thrilling and unpredictable events that are bound to unfold throughout the season.

Contestants Line-Up

This season boasts an impressive and diverse lineup of contestants from various fields of entertainment. Here’s a sneak peek at who will be entering the Bigg Boss house:

1. Raj Tharun

2. Prabhas Srinu

3. Gayatri Gupta

4. Vindhya

5. Venu Swamy

6. Nikhil

7. Bamchik Bablu

8. Shweta Naidu

9. Deepika

10. Indra Neil

11. Saddam

12. Yaddam Raju

13. Sana

14. Kiraak RP

15. Shiva

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and fun. With a mix of celebrities from different walks of life, viewers can expect intense interactions, surprising friendships, and dramatic conflicts. Nagarjuna’s impeccable hosting will add to the allure, making this season a must-watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.