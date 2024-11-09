Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi gets eliminated ahead of finale

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is inching closer to its grand finale, and with just a few weeks left, the competition is becoming more intense. The popular reality show is currently in its 10th week, and fans are waiting to see who will walk out next.

This week, seven contestants were nominated, including Yashmi, Nikhil, Prerana, Vishnupriya, Prithviraj, Gautham, and Hari Teja.

Yashmi Gowda Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Shooting of weekend episodes is currently underway. In a shocking update straight from the sets, we heard that Yashmi Gowda has been eliminated from the show.. Despite surviving numerous nominations over the past several weeks, Yashmi’s journey came to an end, marking her exit from the Bigg Boss house.

Her eviction left behind 11 contestants who are still vying for the coveted title.

Insiders also suggest that the upcoming week will feature double elimination, accelerating the competition as the show heads toward the finale.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.