Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi’s total remuneration revealed

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has entered its final stage, and this week saw the shocking elimination of Yashmi Gowda, a strong contestant many expected to be in the top five. Known for her bold moves and entertaining personality, Yashmi’s journey ended in Week 12, leaving fans surprised.

What Happened This Week?

Yashmi was among the five nominees: Yashmi Gowda, Prithviraj Shetty, Nikhil Maliakkal, Prerana Kambum, and Nabeel Afridi. After a tense elimination process, Yashmi and Prithviraj were in the danger zone. In the end, Yashmi was evicted while Prithviraj was saved.

Fans are now debating her elimination, calling it unfair. Many questioned how Yashmi, a fan favorite, received fewer votes than others.

How Much Did Yashmi Earn?

Yashmi reportedly earned Rs. 2 lakh per week for her time in the Bigg Boss house. Over 12 weeks, this adds up to Rs. 24 lakh. Some sources suggest her pay could have been Rs. 2.5 lakh per week, meaning she might have earned up to Rs. 30 lakh in total.

This reality show income is significantly higher than what she earned acting in Telugu serials, where she was paid Rs. 15,000 per day.

Yashmi’s Bigg Boss Journey

Yashmi gained fame as a serial actress in Krishna Mukunda Murari. She impressed viewers in Bigg Boss with her gameplay and personality, though some criticized her for emotional decisions and group politics.

With Yashmi out, only 10 contestants remain. The competition is heating up as the show nears its grand finale.