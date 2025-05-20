Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows in Telugu television. Since it started in 2017, people have been crazy about it. Each season brings drama, fun, fights, and emotions that make fans glued to their TV screens. Social media is full of memes, reviews, and excitement every time the show is on.

One main reason fans love the show is Nagarjuna Akkineni. He has been hosting Bigg Boss from Season 3 and has done a great job. His calm, cool style and the way he handles housemates and tough situations have made him a fan favorite.

Nagarjuna Returns – Rumours Not True

There were many rumours saying that Balakrishna or Vijay Deverakonda might host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. People were confused, but now it’s clear – Nagarjuna is back as the host.

The makers offered him a huge amount to return, and though he was unsure at first, he finally agreed. So yes, fans can relax – the King is coming back to the Bigg Boss house!

Nagarjuna’s Remuneration for Bigg Boss

Nagarjuna’s earnings for hosting Bigg Boss have always made headlines. In past seasons, he was reportedly paid between Rs 15 to 20 crore per season. But for Season 8, he received a massive hike and reportedly earned around Rs 30 crore.

Now, for Season 9, reports say that Nagarjuna might be charging even more than that. Considering the TRP expectations and his strong fan base, the makers seem ready to meet his high fee.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 New Season in September

Season 9 is expected to start in September 2025. The show team is busy choosing new contestants, including celebrities and social media stars. Since there are no big movie releases or cricket matches that month, the channel thinks it’s the best time to start the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestants

Some names are already being talked about. Bumchick Babloo, a famous YouTuber, is said to be confirmed. Others like Kumari Aunty and Ramya Moksha (popular on Instagram) might also join the house. Fans are excited to see who else will come in.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is going to be full of drama, fun, and surprises. With Nagarjuna back and new faces entering the house, this season is going to be a blast. Stay tuned – Bigg Boss is coming soon!