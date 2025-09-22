Bigg Boss Telugu 9: 2nd contestant to get evicted, his total earnings

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, brought a dramatic turn in its second week. After Shrasti Verma’s exit in week one, the focus shifted to seven contestants nominated in week two. The list included Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, Maryada Manish, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, and Haritha Harish. Suman Shetty faced direct nomination from the captain Sanjana Galrani, which added more tension.

During the weekend episode, Maryada Manish became the second contestant to be eliminated. As the first commoner to exit this season, his eviction surprised many viewers. The competition between Flora and Manish was especially intense, but Flora secured higher votes, leaving Manish to walk out.

Maryada Manish’s Bigg Boss 19 Earnings

Reports suggest that Manish earned around Rs. 20,000 per day, amounting to Rs. 1.4 lakh per week. In total, his stay of 15 days fetched him nearly Rs. 3 lakh.

Why Manish Was Eliminated

Reviewers and fans believe Manish’s tendency to overthink and complicate small issues worked against him. His interactions with Bharani Shankar were not well received by audiences. Though he worked hard in tasks and tried building bonds, his strategies often created misunderstandings. Lacking a strong fan base also made him vulnerable.

Who is Maryada Manish?

Before entering Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Maryada Manish introduced himself as a startup founder and businessman. He claimed to be featured as a successful entrepreneur in Forbes Under 30. Known for his confidence and strategic mindset, he entered the house through the Agnipariksha challenge and positioned himself as a strong commoner contestant.

Manish had earlier participated in the popular quiz show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, and his Bigg Boss journey added another chapter to his television presence.