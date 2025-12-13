Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Double eviction likely; show to get top 5

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is currently witnessing massive hype and craze as the reality show has entered its final stage. With only one week left for the grand finale, the game has become more intense, emotional, and unpredictable. Weekend episodes are recording high TRPs, and social media is filled with debates about finalists, eliminations, and the possible winner.

Finalist Race Gets Clearer

The Ticket to Finale tasks played a key role this week. Kalyan Padala emerged as the first finalist, winning praise for his consistent gameplay and calm approach. The competition for the second finalist turned emotional and dramatic. After intense tasks, Emmanuel reportedly secured the second finalist position, while Thanuja impressed everyone by choosing to rely only on audience votes instead of taking direct immunity. This decision earned her appreciation from viewers and added a strong emotional angle to the finale race.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 5

As of now, the contestants likely heading into the finale are Kalyan Padala, Emmanuel, Thanuja, Sanjana, and Demon Pavan, though official confirmation is awaited.

Double Elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 9

The biggest twist of the week is the expected double elimination. With seven contestants still in the house, the makers are set to eliminate two contestants before finale week begins. According to strong buzz and unofficial voting trends, Suman Shetty and Bharani are likely to be eliminated this weekend.

Suman Shetty reportedly received the lowest votes, while Bharani struggled to maintain momentum despite emotional moments in recent tasks. If this turns out to be true, the Top 5 will be locked, setting the stage for a thrilling finale week.

All Eyes on the Finale

With voting trends changing every hour and fan wars heating up online, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is heading toward one of its most exciting finales yet. The final outcome will only be revealed on finale day, keeping viewers hooked till the very end.