Hyderabad: The hype is real! Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is coming soon, and superstar Nagarjuna is once again hosting the show. Fans can expect fights, friendships, drama, and lots of entertainment. The new season will begin on September 7, 2025, but before that, there is a special pre-show.

Agnipariksha Pre-Show

For the first time, Bigg Boss is bringing a pre-show called Agnipariksha. It will stream on JioHotstar from August 22, 2025. In this show, 15 commoners will take part in tasks, and only 3 winners will get entry into the Bigg Boss house.

• Agnipariksha Pre-show: August 22, 2025 (JioHotstar)

• Main Show: September 7, 2025 (Star Maa & JioHotstar)

Agnipariksha Judges

• Navdeep

• Bindu Madhavi (Bigg Boss OTT winner)

• Abijeet (Bigg Boss Season 4 winner)

House Theme and Twist

This season’s house is built on the Navagraha (nine planets) theme. Adding to the excitement, there will be two housesthis year, one for celebrities and one for commoners. Both groups will compete for equal chances to win.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 commoners names

Here’s the Leaked List of Commoners

Anusha Ratnam – Instagram queen. Divya Nikita – The Veg Fried Rice Momo fame girl. Shriya – The baby of the group. Swetha Shetty – UK-returned gym goddess. Demon Pawan – Influencer with a demon vibe. Prasanna Kumar – The inspiring one-legged warrior. Dammu Sreeja – Another Insta star. Miss Telangana Kalki – Beauty with a crown. Dalia – Gym coach. Priya Shetty – The mystery commoner. Maryada Manish – Businessman (but will he keep maryada in BB? Doubt it). Mask Men Hriday – No clue who this is, but the mask better be dramatic. Pawan Kalyan – Army guy. Lawyer Prashanth – Ready to argue 24/7. Shakib – Social media’s favorite bad boy.

Celebrity contestants in talks

Alekhya Pickles Chitti Ramya – Alekhya Pickles Deepika – TV actresses Debjani – TV actresses Kavya. – TV actresses Tejaswini – TV actresses Shiva Kumar – TV Actor Ritu Chaudhary – TV Actress Kalpika Ganesh – TV Actress Sumanth Ashwin – Movie Actor Sai Kiran – TV Actor Emmanuel – Jabardast comedian Saket – Singer

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is all set for double houses, commoners vs celebrities, and Nagarjuna’s fiery hosting. This season is going to be unmissable!