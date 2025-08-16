Bigg Boss Telugu 9: List of 15 commoners and 12 celeb contestants

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is all set for double houses, commoners vs celebrities, and Nagarjuna’s fiery hosting, this season is going to be unmissable

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 16th August 2025 5:09 pm IST
Bigg Boss Telugu
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu

Hyderabad: The hype is real! Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is coming soon, and superstar Nagarjuna is once again hosting the show. Fans can expect fights, friendships, drama, and lots of entertainment. The new season will begin on September 7, 2025, but before that, there is a special pre-show.

Agnipariksha Pre-Show

For the first time, Bigg Boss is bringing a pre-show called Agnipariksha. It will stream on JioHotstar from August 22, 2025. In this show, 15 commoners will take part in tasks, and only 3 winners will get entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 premiere dates

 • Agnipariksha Pre-show: August 22, 2025 (JioHotstar)

MS Teachers

 • Main Show: September 7, 2025 (Star Maa & JioHotstar)

Agnipariksha Judges

 • Navdeep

 • Bindu Madhavi (Bigg Boss OTT winner)

 • Abijeet (Bigg Boss Season 4 winner)

House Theme and Twist

This season’s house is built on the Navagraha (nine planets) theme. Adding to the excitement, there will be two housesthis year, one for celebrities and one for commoners. Both groups will compete for equal chances to win.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 commoners names

Here’s the Leaked List of Commoners

Germanten Hospital
  1.  Anusha Ratnam – Instagram queen.
  2.  Divya Nikita – The Veg Fried Rice Momo fame girl.
  3.  Shriya – The baby of the group.
  4.  Swetha Shetty – UK-returned gym goddess.
  5.  Demon Pawan – Influencer with a demon vibe.
  6.  Prasanna Kumar – The inspiring one-legged warrior.
  7.  Dammu Sreeja – Another Insta star.
  8.  Miss Telangana Kalki – Beauty with a crown.
  9.  Dalia – Gym coach.
  10.  Priya Shetty – The mystery commoner.
  11.  Maryada Manish – Businessman (but will he keep maryada in BB? Doubt it).
  12.  Mask Men Hriday – No clue who this is, but the mask better be dramatic.
  13.  Pawan Kalyan – Army guy.
  14.  Lawyer Prashanth – Ready to argue 24/7.
  15.  Shakib – Social media’s favorite bad boy.

Celebrity contestants in talks 

  1.  Alekhya Pickles Chitti Ramya – Alekhya Pickles 
  2.  Deepika – TV actresses 
  3.  Debjani – TV actresses
  4.  Kavya. – TV actresses 
  5.  Tejaswini – TV actresses
  6.  Shiva Kumar – TV Actor 
  7.  Ritu Chaudhary – TV Actress
  8.  Kalpika Ganesh – TV Actress
  9.  Sumanth Ashwin – Movie Actor 
  10.  Sai Kiran – TV Actor
  11.  Emmanuel – Jabardast comedian
  12.  Saket – Singer

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is all set for double houses, commoners vs celebrities, and Nagarjuna’s fiery hosting. This season is going to be unmissable!

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 16th August 2025 5:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button