Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Makers likely to remove 2 contestants this week

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 entered week 11 with unexpected twists. After the surprise double eviction of wildcard contestants Nikhil Nair and Gaurav Gupta, six contestants were originally in danger. Emmanuel, Kalyan Padala, Bharani, Sanjana Galrani, Demon Pavan, and Divya Velamuri faced the risk of eviction.

Host Nagarjuna announced that Divya received the lowest public votes and would have been eliminated. Emmanuel, who earned a special power earlier, chose to cancel the elimination.

As a result, no one was evicted and all nine housemates continued in the competition. Emmanuel also created a new record by becoming a three time captain and staying safe from nominations for nine weeks.

Double Eviction Expected Next Week

Since there was no elimination this week, fans believe the makers may plan a double eviction soon. Unofficial polls show that Sanjana and Divya are receiving the least number of votes. If the trend continues, both contestants may face the risk of leaving the house together. Viewers are now watching closely to see if the show decides to remove two players to tighten the race before the finale.

Emotional Family Week

Family Week brought warm and emotional moments as relatives of Bharani, Kalyan, Emmanuel, and Divya visited the house. During a ranking task, most family members placed Thanuja among the strongest contenders.

A promo featuring Thanuja Puttaswamy went viral. She broke down in tears after her Mudda Mandaram co-stars appeared on stage. The clip crossed over 1.4 million views on social media.

Fierce Nomination Round Creates Chaos

This week’s nominations turned into one of the most intense moments of the season. Secret nominations revealed strong grudges, and open nominations led to loud arguments and emotional breakdowns.

Major fights broke out between Bharani and Divya, Emmanuel and Tanuja, and Kalyan and Pavan. A heated exchange ended with Pavan grabbing Kalyan’s throat, while chairs were pushed during the chaos.

Ritu accused Sanjana of not playing seriously, and Sanjana accidentally made a personal comment that may affect her votes.

Eight Contestants in Danger

By the end, eight contestants were nominated. Divya, Pavan, Kalyan, Emmanuel, Sanjana, Bharani, Suman, and Tanuja face the public vote. With the finale nearing, the competition is more unpredictable than ever.