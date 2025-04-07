Bigg Boss Telugu 9: New host’s name goes viral

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu is back in the news! The controversial reality show is gearing up for season 9. This time, the buzz is not just about the contestants, it’s also about who will host the new season.

Nagarjuna quits Bigg Boss?

Nagarjuna has been hosting Bigg Boss Telugu from Season 3. Many fans love his style and calm nature. But now, he is very busy with his movies and may not return for Season 9. This news has surprised many viewers.

Balakrishna Could Be the New Host

Now, the makers of the show are thinking about bringing in Balakrishna as the new host. Balayya already hosted a popular talk show called Unstoppable with NBK. He was energetic, funny, and bold in that show. People feel he can bring a different vibe to Bigg Boss.

If he agrees, it will be a big change, and fans are curious to see how he handles the show. Nothing is confirmed yet, but the buzz is strong.

When Will Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Start

Speculations are rife that the show will start in July. Some rumours are also saying that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 might begin in September. This time, we may see more famous faces from movies and social media in the house.

If Balakrishna becomes the host, the show might become more fun and full of energy. While some fans may miss Nagarjuna, others are excited for Balayya’s new style.