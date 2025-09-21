Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 started on September 7, 2025, with Nagarjuna Akkineni as host. This time, the makers added commoners along with celebrities. The “Agnipariksha” pre-show held in August gave six commoners the chance to enter the house. Kalyan, Priya, Pavan, Harish, Manish, and Srija were selected through public votes and jury choices. Along with them, popular television and film celebrities such as Thanuja Gowda, Flora Saini, and Rithu Chowdary also joined the show.

How Remuneration is Paid

The payment system is not like a regular salary. Contestants are paid weekly, but they receive the money only after elimination. Within one month of leaving, 80 percent of their amount is credited, while the remaining 20 percent is paid later as per the agreement. This system ensures discipline and commitment throughout the season.

Daily Pay of Contestants

This season’s remuneration list has created a lot of buzz. The payments vary depending on whether the contestant is a commoner, a minor celebrity, or a well-known face.

Commoners (Rs. 15,000 – Rs. 20,000 per day)

Kalyan

Priya

Pavan

Harish

Manish

Srija

Minor Fame (Rs. 20,000 – Rs. 25,000 per day)

Ramu Rathod (Folk Singer)

Popular TV and Film Celebrities (Rs. 30,000+ per day)

Sanjjanaa Garlani

Shrasti Verma

Thanuja Gowda

Flora Saini

Top-Paid Celebrities (Up to Rs. 40,000 per day)

Rithu Chowdary

Suman Shetty

Immanuel

Bharani

Big Earnings at the Finale

Commoners who survive till the finale can earn between Rs. 15 to Rs. 20 lakh, while top celebrities may walk away with Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 lakh. Along with this, the winner also takes home prize money, luxury gifts, and future brand endorsements.