Hyderabad: With just two days to go, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is all set to crown its winner. The much-awaited grand finale of the Nagarjuna-hosted reality show will air on December 21, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will make it to the top two and ultimately lift the trophy. As the finale draws closer, all eyes are firmly on the winner’s race.

The top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are Thanuja, Emmanuel, Kalyan Padala, Pavan, and Sanjjanaa.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 latest voting trends

As the competition enters its most crucial phase, voting trends have become the biggest talking point. Earlier, Thanuja was reportedly leading the race; however, the latest updates suggest a shift in momentum. According to current voting patterns, Kalyan Padala and Emmanuel have surged ahead, pushing Thanuja to the third position. Pavan is said to be placed fourth as of Friday, December 19, while Sanjjjanaa remains at fifth.

So, the latest top 2 contestants are —

Kalyan

Emmanuel

Both Kalyan and Emmanuel have witnessed a significant rise in audience support over the past few days, making the final outcome increasingly unpredictable. Meanwhile, several insiders strongly believe that the title will eventually go to either Kalyan or Thanuja, despite the changing rankings.

That said, Bigg Boss has always been known for last-minute surprises, and nothing can be confirmed until the final announcement. As fan campaigns intensify across social media platforms, every single vote counts, keeping the winner’s race wide open till the very end.