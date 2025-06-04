Hyderabad: The excitement has started! The buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is getting stronger, and new updates are coming in. One of the most loved shows on Telugu TV, Bigg Boss has been a favorite since it started in 2017. Every season brings drama, emotions, fun, and fights that keep fans hooked.

From funny moments to serious fights, everything goes viral. A big reason for this craze is Nagarjuna Akkineni. Since Season 3, he has hosted the show with style and calmness. His cool way of talking and handling the housemates made him a perfect host.

Here’s the latest update – the set work for Bigg Boss 9 has started! The team is building a brand-new setup with fresh ideas and a new twist. Fans can expect something different this time, and the makers are working hard to make it exciting.

Nagarjuna is returning as host

There were many talks that Balakrishna or Vijay Deverakonda might host this season. But now it’s clear – Nagarjuna is coming back! He wasn’t sure at first, but after the makers offered him a huge payment (reportedly over Rs. 30 crore), he agreed. Fans are happy to see him back.

The show is expected to begin in August or September 2025. Since there are no big cricket matches or movie releases in that month, it’s a perfect time to launch the show. Some names like Bumchick Babloo, Kumari Aunty, and Ramya Mokshaare already being discussed as possible contestants.

With Nagarjuna back, a new set being built, and interesting people entering the house, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is going to be full of fun and surprises.