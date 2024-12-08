Bigg Boss Telugu OTT 2: Premiere date and contestants

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, is all set to wrap up its 8th season with a grand finale on December 15. While fans are excited to see who will win the title between Nikhil and Gautam, there’s more buzz about the upcoming Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Season 2.

When Will OTT 2 Start?

Reports say the OTT version will kick off in January 2024. Bigg Boss OTT is popular for its raw, unfiltered content, and this time, it promises to be even bigger. With more people watching online than on TV, the makers are focusing on the digital format for a wider reach.

Who Are the Contestants?

The rumored lineup includes a mix of past contestants and fresh faces. Here are a few:

RJ Sekhar Basha and Abhay Naveen, eliminated early in Season 8

Maheshwari, a serial actress

Priyanka Jain, from Season 7

YouTuber Varsha, along with Harika from Season 4

New names like Banchik Bablu, Sahar Krishnan, and Jyoti Raj are also expected

Will Nagarjuna Return as Host?

Yes, Nagarjuna is likely to host again, keeping fans entertained with his wit and charm.

Why Watch the OTT Version?

The OTT format offers longer episodes, raw content, and a deeper look into contestants’ real personalities. Fans can also engage more through online voting and interactions.