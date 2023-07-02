Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: Premiere date, host, and more

Hyderabad: Telugu television viewers eagerly await the return of their favourite reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. The show promises to deliver the same drama, excitement, and unexpected twists that have enthralled viewers in previous seasons. It’s all set to premiere soon, and if everything goes as planned, the upcoming season will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The organizers are preparing to launch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 with great care. Following the unexpected ending of Season 6, in which the true winner remained unknown due to unforeseen circumstances, this new season aims to make a mark and captivate viewers’ attention.

As everyone is aware, LV Revanth won Big Boss Season 6 Telugu. Shrihan was the show’s runner-up. On December 18, 2022, the season finale episode aired.

The organizers are determined to carry out a well-planned strategy for the new season to provide a thrilling and entertaining experience for the audience.

Fans can now mark their calendars for the upcoming premiere on September 2nd. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is set to captivate viewers and create yet another unforgettable reality TV experience with an exciting blend of celebrities, challenges, and emotions.

Who is the host of Season 7?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 will once again be hosted by the charismatic Nagarjuna. The Tollywood superstar, who is known for his magnetic screen presence and ability to engage viewers, is expected to add his own brand of charm and wit to the show, raising the overall entertainment factor.

The Bigg Boss organizers are actively reaching out to renowned celebrities to add more star power to the show. Aside from popular YouTube and social media personalities, the goal is to bring in household names who will excite and captivate a diverse audience. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7’s inclusion of well-known personalities is expected to boost the thrill and entertainment quotient.

Let’s wait for an official or tentative list of contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 now.