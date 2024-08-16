Bigg Boss: TOP Bollywood actor got Rs 3.5 crore per episode offer

Mumbai: India’s most awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 18, is creating a lot of excitement as fans eagerly wait for its start. There are many rumors about the contestants, themes, and the premiere date, making everyone curious. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season is expected to begin on the first Saturday of October, promising the usual mix of drama and entertainment.

Amid all this excitement, an old and interesting story about Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna has resurfaced. Rajesh Khanna was the first real superstar of Bollywood, ruling the box office in the late 1960s and early 1970s with many hit films. Even though his time as the top star had passed, he was still loved by many.

In the early 2000s, as reality TV became popular, Bigg Boss was launched in 2004 and quickly became a hit. In 2012, journalist Ali Peter John shared an interesting story about Rajesh Khanna. He revealed that the producers of Bigg Boss wanted Khanna to host the show and were willing to pay him Rs 3.5 crore per episode.

However, when Ali approached Khanna with the offer, Khanna declined, saying, “Rajesh Khanna doesn’t do such shows.” Despite Ali’s efforts to change his mind, Khanna stood by his decision. Interestingly, a few days later, Khanna reconsidered and decided he might want to host the show after all. But by that time, the Bigg Boss team had already moved on to other plans.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has had several famous hosts, including Shilpa Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and Amitabh Bachchan, before Salman Khan took over in 2010 and became the face of the show.

Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy as Bollywood’s first superstar. He started his journey to stardom by winning the 1965 All India Talent Contest and made his film debut in Aakhri Khat in 1966. From 1969 to 1971, Khanna delivered 15 consecutive hit films, making him a legend in Indian cinema.