Biggest supermoon of 2022 to grace skies tonight

The biggest Supermoon of 2022 will be visible in the skies around the world on Wednesday, July 13.

The brightest Supermoon or Buck moon will begin to shine on Wednesday at 2:38 pm EDT or 12:08 am IST (Thursday). It will appear full consecutively for three days and one can spot the Supermoon till early Friday morning.

At its closest, the full moon appears about 17 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the faintest moon of the year, which occurs when it is in its farthest orbit from Earth.

Keep an eye on the skies for the Buck Supermoon, our next full Moon, on July 13: https://t.co/H9EI3XIZOu pic.twitter.com/RMAqLw7Qxv — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022

Out of the four supermoons in 2022, this will be the closest to Earth, appearing bigger and brighter than usual.

This is the third supermoon so far this year and will be 357,264 kilometres away, as compared to the average distance of 384,472km.

The first appeared on May 16 and was at a distance of 362,127 km from Earth.

The second one happened on June 14, which was 357,658 km away, and the fourth will be on August 12.

Supermoons occur when a full moon is within 90 per cent of perigee — the point at which the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.