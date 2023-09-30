Bihar: 6 men gang-rape minor girl near Patna; accused held

Patna: A 14-year-old girl was gang raped by six men in a village on the outskirts of Patna, police said, adding that three of the accused have been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night when the girl stepped out of the house to attend to nature’s call.

She was first kidnapped by an inebriated youth, who later called five of his friends.

The accused then took her to a nearby agricultural field where they raped her.

The police said the six fled the spot after the girl became unconscious.

Her family members found her abandoned in the field on Friday morning after searching for her overnight.

After the police were informed, a team headed by ASP Barh Bharat Soni raided the houses of the accused and arrested Bittu Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Suraj Kumar.

The other three are still absconding.

“We have arrested three accused in connection to the case and booked under the POCSO Act. We are raiding several locations to arrest the remaining accused,” said Syed Imran Masood, SP Patna (rural).