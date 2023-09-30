Bihar: 6 men gang-rape minor girl near Patna; accused held

“We have arrested three accused in connection to the case and booked under the POCSO Act. We are raiding several locations to arrest the remaining accused," said Syed Imran Masood, SP Patna

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 11:53 am IST
Representational Image

Patna: A 14-year-old girl was gang raped by six men in a village on the outskirts of Patna, police said, adding that three of the accused have been arrested.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night when the girl stepped out of the house to attend to nature’s call.

She was first kidnapped by an inebriated youth, who later called five of his friends.

MS Education Academy

The accused then took her to a nearby agricultural field where they raped her.

The police said the six fled the spot after the girl became unconscious.

Also Read
MP: Ujjain’s brutal rape case of minor girl remains a puzzle for cops

Her family members found her abandoned in the field on Friday morning after searching for her overnight.

After the police were informed, a team headed by ASP Barh Bharat Soni raided the houses of the accused and arrested Bittu Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Suraj Kumar.

The other three are still absconding.

“We have arrested three accused in connection to the case and booked under the POCSO Act. We are raiding several locations to arrest the remaining accused,” said Syed Imran Masood, SP Patna (rural).

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th September 2023 11:53 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button