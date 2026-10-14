Bihar boat capsize: Rescue efforts underway to trace missing persons

Hajipur: Rescue operations were underway on Wednesday to trace any missing occupants of a boat that capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Vaishali district a day ago, resulting in the death of at least 13 children, officials said.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh said the toll remained at 13, as no fresh recovery of bodies was made so far.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when residents of Rampur Shyamchand village were on their way to attend a feast in a village across the river.

“The total number of rescued people is six. Our rescue and relief work is underway,” Singh said.

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Vaishali: Rescue operation underway to trace any missing occupants of a boat that capsized in the Ganga River a day ago, resulting in the death of at least 13 children, at Hajipur, in Bihar’s Vaishali district, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Vaishali: Rescue operation underway to trace any missing occupants of a boat that capsized in the Ganga River a day ago, resulting in the death of at least 13 children, at Hajipur, in Bihar’s Vaishali district, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Vaishali: Family members of children who died after a boat capsized in the Ganga River a day ago, mourn, at Hajipur, in Bihar’s Vaishali district, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. At least 13 children died in the incident. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_14_2026_000050B)

The deceased, all aged below 15 years, have been identified as Meera Kumari, Nishu Kumari, Anisha Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Aryan Kumar, Mohan Kumar, Amrita Kumari, Ankita Kumari, Pinky Kumari, Naman Kumar, Siki Kumari, Bhonu Kumari and Sonam Kumari.

Reports indicate that seven children from a family died in the accident, the officials said.

Several residents of the village said they were still in a state of shock and could not come to terms with the tragedy. In a video circulating on social media, Singh was seen hugging a woman, who was crying inconsolably in her arms.

The damaged boat, which was carrying over 20 passengers, has been retrieved, SDRF sub-inspector Jai Deep Narayan Singh told reporters.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

Several political leaders, including former BJP MLA Satish Kumar Yadav and LJP(RV) MLC Ashraf Ansari, visited the spot and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who represents the Raghopur assembly constituency, said on X that he spoke to the district administration and was apprised of the situation.

Yadav said he would visit the site upon his return from New Delhi, where he went to participate in protests over the SIR exercise.

Meanwhile, locals staged a protest in the village, alleging negligence on the part of the administration, and demanded that an FIR be registered against officials concerned.