Bihar: CBI team probing UGC-NET paper leak gheraoed by villagers

Published: 23rd June 2024 9:01 pm IST
The CBI team investigating the alleged paper leak of UGC-NET were gheraoed and their vehicle attacked by villagers in Bihar’s Nawada district.

On Saturday, June 22, the four-member CBI team from Delhi reached Rajauli looking for suspects based on the location of their phone numbers as part of the investigation.

The team was attacked by the villagers who thought they were fake officers and did not allow them to proceed.

On information, the station house officer (SHO) of the Rajauli police station, Rajesh Kumar, reached the spot and pacified the villagers. “A CBI team reached Nawada on Saturday evening to investigate the UGC NEET paper leak case. Without informing the local police, they reached the village where they were attacked by villagers who thought they were fake CBI officers. As we came to know about the incident, police reached the spot and pacified people. An FIR has been lodged in this regard and we have arrested four persons in this connection,” the SHO said.

On June 19, the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)- used to determine the eligibility of candidates for awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) – was cancelled after its paper was leaked on Darknet and Telegram, following which the ministry of education cancelled the examination.

