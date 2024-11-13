Bihar CM Nitish Kumar touches PM Modi’s feet, third time this year

Eyebrows raised at a public event in Darbhanga, Bihar when the state chief minister Nitish Kumar bent down to touch Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s feet.

Nitish, 73, bowed down with folded hands and tried to touch 74-year-old Modi’s feet. However, the prime minister immediately stopped the Janata Dal (United) chief.

Later, PM Modi pulled Nitish Kumar to his side as party workers tried to garland him.

A video of the two leaders has gone viral on social media turning heads. This is the third such instance this year.

In June, Nitish surprised everyone present in the Parliament when he tried to touch the prime minister’s feet at the Parliament’s Central Hall. In April, during the Lok Sabha election campaign in Nawada, Nitish briefly touched Modi’s feet.

Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS in Darbhanga

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple projects, including an AIIMS. He also inaugurated other development projects in sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

Addressing a large gathering in Darbhanga, PM Modi emphasized the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s commitment to supporting poor and middle-class families, particularly by strengthening the healthcare sector.

AIIMS in Bihar

The upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga will serve as a medical hub for advanced healthcare services for residents across North Bihar, as well as neighbouring regions including Kosi, Seemanchal, parts of West Bengal and even Nepal.

“AIIMS Darbhanga represents a significant milestone for the Mithila region, offering accessible, high-quality healthcare services that will reduce the need for long-distance travel for medical treatment. This AIIMS will serve not only Darbhanga but also benefit residents of Kosi, Seemanchal, parts of West Bengal, and patients from Nepal,” PM Modi stated, highlighting the institute’s potential to be a major healthcare hub in the area.

Healthcare sector

Prime Minister also underscored the impact of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which has provided free treatment to 4 crore people till date, saving them a total of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. He emphasized the unique health challenges faced by poor and middle-class families, such as malnutrition, lack of sanitation, and irregular meals, which contribute to health issues.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana focuses on patients with critical illnesses and includes provisions for free treatment for senior citizens above 70, a promise made by the NDA in the previous Lok Sabha election. Soon, these elderly beneficiaries will receive Ayushman Bharat cards to streamline their access to healthcare.

“The central government aims to establish 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country, envisioned as healthcare hubs where people can access treatment for various diseases and undergo critical illness screenings, including for cancer and tuberculosis,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)