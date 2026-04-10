Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, April 10, took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan in his chamber at a brief ceremony.

Kumar took the oath in Hindi in the presence of Union Minister J P Nadda, who is also leader of the house, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

JDU leader and party’s working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, besides BJP MP and former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy were among those present during the oath-taking.

As Kumar assumes the Rajya Sabha role, it marks the end of his rule in Bihar. The NDA is likely to elect a new chief minister of Bihar on April 14.