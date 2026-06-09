Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary cheap minister: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday described CM Samrat Choudhary as a “cheap minister” for asking his mother Rabri Devi to vacate her government bungalow and downgrading the security cover of several of his family members.

Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, fulminated against the BJP-led government when journalists approached him with queries at the airport about the controversies surrounding Rabri Devi’s bungalow and the downgrade of security cover.

“Let me tell all of you that Samrat Choudhary is not the chief minister. He is a ‘cheap’ minister. His diatribe about the bungalow and our security cover is a cheap tactics to divert public attention from the failings of his government, which is rocked by corruption scandals and plagued by empty coffers”, alleged the young RJD leader.

He asked why the government is insisting on allotting the house occupied by Rabri Devi to a minister.

“She had been allotted the bungalow in her capacity as a former CM. Can that status change? And what is the fuss about a separate house having been allotted to me? I am the leader of the opposition. Is the ruling dispensation doing me a favour?” Yadav said.

House allotted to BJP leader Nand Kishor Ram

Notably, the opposition party has been riled since the building construction department, on May 27, passed an order allotting 10, Circular Road, situated right across the street from the Chief Minister’s residence, to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and minister Nand Kishor Ram.

The elderly former CM threw a fit upon learning about the order, saying she would not vacate the house and dared Choudhary, whom she keeps reminding that he had served in her cabinet, to “evict me by force”.

The government has stuck to its guns, pointing out that way back in November, Rabri Devi had been allotted the 39, Hardinge Road bungalow in her capacity as the leader of the opposition in the legislative council.

More recently, another order, passed by the state home department, downgraded the security cover of Rabri Devi and her husband Lalu Prasad, both of whom had been ‘Z plus’ protectees, and a number of other members of their family.

Yadav did not say anything about reports in a section of the media that his mother has finally agreed to vacate her government bungalow and was likely to shift to a private mansion owned by the family within a week.

We don’t depend on govt for our safety: Yadav

He, however, reacted to security personnel deployed at Rabri Devi’s residence having been reportedly asked by her to go away, saying “we do not depend on the government for our own safety. I am proud of the loyalty and courage shown by our party workers who have been standing guard at her house”.

Yadav, who was back in the city after a nearly fortnight-long stay in the national capital, where he also attended the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, was accompanied by father Lalu Prasad, who is also the RJD’s founding president, and eldest sister Misa Bharti.

Prasad, who recently returned from Singapore, where he was undergoing medical treatment, was not his garrulous self and took no questions from journalists.

However, Bharti, who is the RJD MP from Patliputra, alleged, “Ever since the new government (headed by BJP) has been formed in Bihar, all we hear about is things like cow vigilantism, temples and Hindu versus Muslim binary. We do not see translating into action boasts of sniffing out criminals from beneath the surface of the earth”.

“Sensing that these diversionary tactics were not enough, the government is now attacking us over house and security. But I would say they have taught us a good lesson. They shall be paid in the same coin when the parties currently in opposition get the public mandate”, said Bharti, tongue in cheek.