Bihar: Cow vigilante group assault Muslim men over ‘beef transport’

Siwan: In another case of cow vigilantism, members of Gau Raksha Dal allegedly captured and assaulted three Muslim men over suspicions of transporting beef in Bihar’s Siwan district.

A video of the May 12 incident has gone viral, showing the assailants using wooden sticks to attack the men. One clip depicts one of the men bleeding profusely from forehead injuries. In another, an elderly man is kicked to the ground while a mob repeatedly attacks a youth despite his cries of pain.

During the assault, the attackers allegedly used abusive language and questioned the victims regarding the source of the beef. The cow vigilantes attacked the men in the presence of police officers who were seen attempting to intervene.

Despite the officials present at the scene, the three men were assaulted as the mob took the law into their own hands, before handing them over to the authorities.

In another case of cow vigilante attacks, members of Gau Raksha Dal captured and assaulted three men over suspicions of carrying beef in Bihar's Siwan district.



The mob, taking the law into their own hands, were seen repeatedly beating the men with wooden sticks.



An elderly… pic.twitter.com/gO5efC9urr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 15, 2026

The Siwan police were unavailable for a comment.

Rise in Hindutva vigilantism

Hindutva vigilantism has exponentially risen, with organisations such as Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad having a common target as the Muslim community.

Accusing a 27-year-old Arif Khan of “love jihad,” Bajrang Dal on May 11 assaulted and publicly humiliated the man for meeting up with a Hindu woman in a hotel room. The right-wing workers dragged Khan onto the street half-naked and smeared paint and cow dung on his face, while hurling derogatory religious remarks.