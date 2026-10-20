Bihar: Dalit houses set on fire in retaliatory attack after murder

Patna: Several Dalit houses were set on fire in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur in a retaliatory attack after a 20-year-old was allegedly killed on Saturday, October 17.

The deceased, Navneet Kumar, a resident of Mohammadpur Khaje village, had gone to a local fair with his friend when he was attacked with a knife. He died due to the severity of the injuries. Following the post-mortem examination, his body was brought to his village, triggering tensions in the area.

A mob reportedly attacked a Dalit settlement in Pratappur village, where one of the prime accused was believed to be living. According to local reports, the attackers thrashed the villagers and set multiple houses ablaze. Residents claimed the attackers opened fire to further terrorise them.

A Partapur village resident said over 50 individuals were involved in the retaliatory attack. At least six houses were set on fire, he said, adding that the residents managed to escape before they were caught in the blaze.