Bihar: Doctor Nusrat Parveen joins office weeks after veil row

Government Tibbi College and Hospital principal Mahfoozur Rahman said Nusrat reported for duty on the last date of joining.

Published: 8th January 2026 1:43 pm IST|   Updated: 8th January 2026 1:45 pm IST
Patna: Ayush doctor Nusrat Parveen, whose ‘naqaab’ (veil) was removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an appointment letter distribution function last month sparking a controversy, joined office on Wednesday, an official said.

Talking to PTI, Government Tibbi College and Hospital principal Mahfoozur Rahman said Nusrat reported for duty on the last date of joining.

“Today was the last date of joining and Nusrat reported for duty at the Patna Civil Surgeon Office. She will be posted suitably by the civil surgeon’s office,” Rahman said.

The last date for joining was extended a couple of times, first till December 31 and then January 7, the principal said.

Parveen was a student of the college of which Rahman is the principal.

Earlier reports had suggested that Nusrat initially refused to join out of “resentment,” a claim denied by the college administration.

“She comes to college. I talk to her occasionally, though not on the issue of joining,” Rahman said.

Last month, when Nusrat failed to join within the original deadline, the principal had asserted, “Her family said they want to escape media coverage, and that she will rethink whether to join.”

Patna Civil Surgeon could not be reached for comments.

