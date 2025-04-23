Bihar election results will be unpredictable; power dynamics may change at the last minute

The Bihar polls at the end of the year will be pretty unpredictable. Currently, there will be no cakewalk for the BJP, RJD, Congress, or the JD (U). The churning is quietly taking place in Bihar politics. There could be a potential shift in power dynamics. The BJP, playing second fiddle to the Janata Dal (United) for the past two decades, is eyeing a lead role. The RJD wants to form the government.

Two crucial power groups are in the fight. On one side, the NDA and, on the other, the Mahaghatbandhan, which comprises the RJD, Congress, and the Left parties. Intra-party and inner-party dynamics are in full swing.

High-stakes politics

The NDA and Mahaghatbandhan are making calculated moves for a high-stakes political showdown. Encouraged by consecutive victories in states where the odds were against it, a revitalised BJP has now set its sights on Bihar after winning Delhi.

Bihar’s caste politics is interesting. Backward classes comprise 63.13% of the population, and the upper caste is only 15.52%. Other Backward Classes comprise 27.12% of the backward class category, while the Extremely Backward Class population numbered 36%. Dalits comprise almost 19.65% and

Yadavs account for 14.26%. Kurmi, Nitish Kumar’s Kurmi caste, also categorised as OBC, is 2.87% of the population. In the last Assembly polls, upper castes, around 15% of the population, dominated ticket distribution in many parties. BJP gave 47.3% of its tickets to upper caste candidates, whereas Congress gave 40% of its seats to upper castes.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, the Mahaghatbandhan did not win a simple majority in the 243-member legislative assembly, missing it by just 12 seats. The RJD was the largest party in the House but could not form the government.

Nitish will be CM again

For the 2025 polls, JD (U) has confirmed Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial face. The well-known poll expert Prashant Kishore predicted that Nitish Kumar would end his political career. The RJD has opted for its leader, Tejaswi Yadav. Congress has not opened its cards yet. A series of meetings between Congress and the RJD, which began this month, continues.

The Janata Dal (United) party and the BJP coalition currently rule Bihar. Nitish Kumar’s deteriorating health, caste balance, and the functioning of the alliance make Bihar politically unpredictable. Even if the BJP chooses Nitish, his health issues could significantly impact the election outcome.

The JD (U) wants to bargain for more seats with the BJP. In 2020, the JD (U) ran for 115 seats but won only 43. In contrast, the BJP ran for 110 seats and won 74.

The Mahaghatbandhan, which consists of RJD, Congress, and some smaller parties, poses stiff opposition. The RJD and top Congress leaders met in Delhi last week to advance the alliance.

Political realignments since 2020 – the VIP joining the MGB, the LJP aligning with the NDA, and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party merging into the JD(U) – complicate the poll picture.

Change in power equation

A key development since 2020 has been the change in the power equation within the NDA, with the BJP emerging stronger. The BJP has strategically cultivated non-dominant other backward classes (OBCs) and non-dominant Dalit communities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bihar for two days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav made a surprising announcement, stating that he is open to reconciling with his socialist ally, Nitish Kumar. In response to this mischievous statement, Nitish remarked that he had inadvertently aligned with the RJD. Tejaswi Yadav, however, asserted that there is no place for Nitish in the Mahagathbandhan. Many believe that Nitish, known for his U-turns, could switch sides.

The INDIA opposition bloc has appointed Tejaswi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, as head of its coordination committee for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. This decision was made during a meeting of the six alliance partners in Patna on April 17.

The Congress and Left parties in the Mahaghatbandhan are worried that the RJD will wait until the last minute to finalise seat-sharing agreements. The Congress party is unhappy with the weak constituencies they were given in 2020. They only won 19 out of the 70 seats they contested in the last election. The CPI (ML), which did well in 2020, wants a larger share of seats. Since 2005, the RJD has had difficulty regaining power, except for short periods in 2015 and 2022.

Tejashwi, Muslims and Yadavs

Currently, Tejaswi Yadav has two main tasks. First, he needs to expand the support beyond its core groups of Muslims and Yadavs to include other castes. This involves a stronger grassroots campaign, as the traditional voting trends are changing. The Congress has not developed younger leadership in Bihar. Its old core groups of Muslims and Dalits have shifted to other parties. The party has launched the ‘Samvidhan Leadership Programme’ to eye marginalised communities.

The main parties face challenges both within their groups and from outside, and a significant political change is expected. A point to note is that Nitish Kumar’s EBC is intact and challenges the RJD-Congress alliance.

There could be many more changes before November; they would be interesting to watch. In politics, one week is said to be long. Six months is rather too long.