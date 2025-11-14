Bihar elections record no deaths or re-polls for the first time

In the past assembly polls, the state witnessed violence, deaths and re-election

Published: 14th November 2025 2:36 pm IST
People watching live broadcast of Bihar Assembly elections
People watch live broadcast of the results of Bihar Assembly elections as vote counting underway, in Patna. (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: In a first, the Bihar assembly polls this time saw no voting day deaths and no re-polling being ordered in any constituency.

In the past assembly polls, the state witnessed violence, deaths and re-election, official data shows.

In the 1985 elections, 63 deaths were reported and re-polling was ordered in 156 booths, the data showed.

During the 1990 elections, 87 people died in poll-related violence.

In 1995, then chief election commissioner T N Seshan ordered postponement of the Bihar elections four times due to unprecedented violence and electoral malpractices.

In 2005, re-polling was held in 660 booths due to violence and malpractices, according to the data.

The counting of votes for this year’s two-phase assembly polls is underway in Bihar.

