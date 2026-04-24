Bihar govt under Samrat Choudhary to seek trust vote Friday

Choudhary became the first BJP leader to head a government in the state earlier this month following the resignation of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th April 2026 9:41 am IST
Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary
Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary

Patna: The recently installed BJP-led government in Bihar is all set to seek a vote of confidence in the state legislative assembly on Friday, April 24.

According to the schedule of legislative business for the one-day special session, released by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will move the motion, proposing that “the House reposes its trust in the current council of ministers in the state”.

Choudhary became the first BJP leader to head a government in the state earlier this month following the resignation of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who gave up the top post upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.

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Only two JD(U) leaders, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, were inducted into the new cabinet and designated as deputy chief ministers.

On Thursday, addressing a press conference here, Chaudhary had asserted that the new government was “blessed” by the JD(U) president and shall follow in the footsteps of Nitish Kumar, who had ruled the state for nearly two decades.

Chaudhary had also exuded confidence that the new government would easily win the trust vote, as a result of the brute majority enjoyed by the ruling NDA.

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The BJP-led coalition in Bihar includes, besides the JD(U), LJP(RV) of Union minister Chirag Paswan, HAM headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM.

The five-party coalition had won 202 of the 243 assembly seats in the elections held in November last year.NATIONALPATNA

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th April 2026 9:41 am IST

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