Bihar: GRP officer thrashes youth, angry commuters vandalise station

A shocking incident of police brutality has come to light from Bihar where a 25-year-old Muslim youth was mercilessly beaten by a government Railway Police (GRP) officer.

According to the reports, the disturbing incident took place on Thursday, July 25 at Pupri railway station in Sitamarhi district when the youth identified as Furqan went to the station to drop off his friend at the Karmabhoomi train.

The GRP personnel repeatedly struck him on his abdomen when he had undergone surgery previously. Despite Furqan’s pledge to inform the officer about his past surgery, the officer still did not spare him and continued raining down blows on him until he collapsed.

The blows were so severe that Furqan’s intestines spilt out, and his stomach burst open.

A video of the incident that has surfaced on the internet shows Furqan being carried by two men as onlookers express shock at the severe beating.

However, the reasons behind the incident remain unclear.

Furqan was rushed to the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Pupri where he was referred to SKMCH Muzaffarpur.

Subsequently, the angry commuters reportedly vandalised the Janakpur Road station with sticks, breaking the station master’s office’s iron grill and glass gate.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with critics condemning the excessive use of force by the officer. People demand a thorough investigation into the case.