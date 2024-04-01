Mob thrashes Muslim man with sticks in UP, 2 arrested

A Muslim man was harassed and attacked brutally with sticks by a group of men in a Kandla village of a newly constructed district of Shamli in Uttar Pra

A video of the assault surfaced on social media following which the police registered an FIR.

In the viral video, the Muslim man identified as Rizwan was travelling on his bike when he was stopped, abused and attacked by a mob of 8-10 men in Kandla village, until he was knocked to the ground.

Although the exact time and cause of the incident are unknown, the video surfaced on social media on March 30 and has since gone viral. Netizens have demanded that the Uttar Pradesh police take stringent action against the accused.

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals.



A youth named Rizwan was travelling on his bike when he was stopped, abused and attacked by a group of men in #Kandla village of #Shamli, #UttarPradesh.



The Viral Video shows the group of 8-10 men attacking him mercilessly untill he fell… pic.twitter.com/5JoV7yu9m0 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 31, 2024

The mass circulation of the incident promoted police of the Shamli district to take immediate action who later transferred the case to the Kairana police station for further investigation.

So far two accused have been arrested in connection with the case, informed Shamli police.

“Necessary legal action is underway at Kairana police station. Police station in-charge Kairana has been directed to arrest the other accused as soon as possible”, said the police.