Bihar has a Cockroach Cafe, and yes, it’s real!

A new cafe in a city is always a nice place to explore. There is a cafe in almost every corner of any Indian city or town. So what is unique about Bihar’s Nalanda district that has drawn widespread attention, both online and offline? Well, it is called Cockroach Cafe!

Located on the Hilsa Bypass, the cafe is fast becoming a popular hangout spot for youngsters. It offers tea, coffee, snacks, Maggi, sandwiches and cold drinks at affordable prices.

“The menu is set at Rs 99. The cafe is open round the clock so that young people can come and spend time here at any hour of the day,” owner Kanishk Raj told ETV, who was inspired by the recent student movement at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The young man comes from a business-oriented family. Before opening the cafe, he ran a clothing store.

“You can find 100 cafes with names like Royal Cafe or Star Cafe but there’s only one Cockroach Cafe,” Kanishk says with a smile. “The goal is to attract attention and make people laugh. People will definitely come once they hear the name, and they’ll stay after seeing the quality,” he claims.

And he is right. The name has generated a lot of curiosity. Many shared photos of the cafe, quipping, “Now if you find a bug in your food, you can’t even complain.”