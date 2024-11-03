Bihar: Hindutva mob hoists Israeli flag at mosque in Bhagalpur

Tension escalated in Bihar’s Bhagalpur when the Hindutva mob climbed a nearby mosque and hoisted a saffron flag while waving the Israeli flag. The incident took place during the Kali Visarjan Yatra near Tamtam Chowk under the Lalmatia Police Station.

The incident was captured in a video that shows the agitated radical mob climbing onto the mosque dome and installing a large saffron flag while other participants are seen waving Israeli flags and cheering for the man, encouraging him to do so.

The video was later shared on Instagram, accompanied by derogatory songs about the Muslim community that further fueled tensions.

Soon after the video of the incident came to light, police were alerted who acted swiftly and restored order by clearing the immersion route and reassuring the public. Subsequently, additional forces including f Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were deployed to prevent further untowards in the already communally sensitive area.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated to take action. The incident has triggered anger among the Muslim community. Social activists have flagged concerns about communal harmony and the provocative action of such radical outfits during religious events.

On Sunday, November 3 police addressed this incident on X and informed that the case has been filed. They wrote, “Bhagalpur Police has received a video through social media in which a youth is waving a flag at a religious place near Tamtam Chowk under Lalmatia Police Station. In this regard, an FIR has been lodged at the Lalmatia police station and further legal action is being taken”.