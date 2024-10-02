Bihar: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Muzaffarpur

SSP Rakesh Kumar said the helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material to flood-hit people.

Indian Air Force helicopter making an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday

Muzaffarpur: An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday after it developed a snag, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material to flood-hit people.

“The helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot,” said the SSP.

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, “All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required.”

