Bihar: Mahadalit cremated on road after pathway to crematorium blocked

Patna: A 91-year-old Mahadalit woman’s body was cremated in the middle of a road intersection in Bihar‘s Vaishali district after her family was reportedly denied permission to the cremation ground due to the entrance leading into it being encroached upon.

The family of Chamki Devi alleged that resident shopkeepers blocked the usual pathway leading to the cremation grounds. Despite repeated arguments and requests, they were not allowed to take the body through the route, they said.

The family was eventually pushed to perform the last rites at the road intersection, having no other choice, leaving onlookers shocked.

According to an Indian Express report, the deceased woman’s son, Sanjeet Manjhi said when the family was denied permission to the site, they decided to set up a funeral pyre at a road intersection.

“When we were not allowed to go the cremation site, we held the cremation here on the road itself.”

Meanwhile, local residents claimed the issue had plagued the Goraul block of Vaishnavi district for a long time, since the road to the cremation ground was reportedly blocked by encroachments and a temple beside it, causing frequent disturbances during funerals.

District Magistrate Varsha Singh visited the site, accompanied with senior police officials and said discussions were held with the local groups involved to resolve the matter.

“An attempt has been made to build consensus. If the landowners give a no-objection certificate, arrangements will be made through a government scheme so that people can easily reach the cremation ground,” she said.

The district welfare officer is providing the required government assistance to the grieving family, DM Singh said.

Further, the local administrative and police personnel were questioned to explain the situation, she said, adding, “After the inquiry report is received, strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”