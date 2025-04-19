Bihar: Major rail tragedy averted in Begusarai as fire breaks out in train engine

Patna: A major train accident was averted in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Saturday evening when a fire broke out in the engine of a DEMU train running from Tilrath to Jamalpur.

The incident occurred near Danauli-Phulwaria station on the Barauni-Katihar rail section under the Sonpur Railway Division.

Eyewitnesses said that the situation turned chaotic after smoke and flames began emanating from the train’s engine.

Panic gripped the passengers, many of whom jumped from the moving train to escape the burning train.

The visuals from the scene surfaced on the social media platforms show a terrifying scramble as passengers rushed to save their lives, creating an atmosphere of utter commotion.

The situation was further exacerbated when the Intercity Express from Khagaria, running on the up track at full speed, approached the area where passengers were fleeing across the tracks.

However, a disaster was averted thanks to the alertness of the Intercity train driver, who immediately applied emergency brakes and sounded the horn upon spotting the passengers on the track.

His quick reaction likely saved dozens of lives. Upon receiving the report, teams from the Sonpur division, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the fire brigade rushed to the scene.

The blaze was brought under control, and the affected DEMU train was moved to Tilrath station for inspection.

While a technical fault is suspected to have caused the engine fire, railway authorities have ordered a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause.

Railway officials said that the damaged train has been removed from service pending the outcome.

“Some passengers sustained minor injuries while jumping from the train and were treated with first aid before being sent home. No fatalities were reported,” he said.

Railway officials praised the quick thinking of the drivers, stating, “The presence of mind shown by the drivers and the prompt response from passengers prevented a major catastrophe.”

–