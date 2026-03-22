Video: Tension in UP’s Mainpuri as police stop Eid prayers

A heated argument occurred between the Uttar Pradesh police and local Muslims in Kurawali village of Mainpuri district on Saturday, March 21, when the community was allegedly debarred from offering Eid namaz.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, where Mainpuri Station House Officer (SHO) Lalit Bhati asked the Muslims gathered for prayers at a decades-old Eidgah to leave the premises.

A heated argument occurred between the Uttar Pradesh police and locals in Mainpuri district on Saturday, when the community was allegedly debarred from offering Eid namaz.



Mainpuri Station House Officer (SHO) Lalit Bhati asked the locals gathered for prayers at a decades-old… pic.twitter.com/YFugjipNTO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 22, 2026

The SHO claimed that locals complained of disturbance and asked the worshippers to pray inside the premises.

When the Eidgah caretaker Shakir Hussain tried to reason out with the officer, saying they have been offering prayers for years, the SHO lost his temper and blurted out, “Mein yahi gaad dunga (I will bury you here).”

Sensing escalated tensions between Hussain and the police officer, other Muslims intervened and took Hussain aside.

When local Hindus came forward and told the SHO they had no problem with Muslim offering namaz, SHO Bhati remained adamant and argued for around 20 minutes.

The Muslims were eventually able to offer prayers.