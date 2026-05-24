Bihar: Muslim man dies after mob attack, FIR filed 10 days later

Bihar: A 66-year-old Muslim man, who was attacked by an angry mob of the Lohar community in Bihar‘s Madhubani district, succumbed to his injuries after ten days.

The incident occurred on May 12 when the deceased, Islam Nadaf, a resident of Ludgama village, was assaulted by a mob from the Lohar community.

A 66-year-old man, who was attacked by an angry mob of the Lohar community in Bihar's Madhubani district, succumbed to his injuries after ten days.



The incident occurred on May 12 when the deceased, Islam Nadaf, a resident of Ludgama village, was assaulted by a mob from the… pic.twitter.com/Ywqcuo0LWC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 24, 2026

Station House Officer (SHO) of Benipatti police told Siasat.com that one of Nadaf’s sons reportedly gatecrashed a Lohar wedding and began dancing. Verbal abuse soon turned physical, and as an act of self-defence, the son attacked a young man, leading to mild injuries.

Things heated up after a large mob gathered at Nadaf’s house, attacking and ransacking the property and assaulting his family. Even the women were not spared.

The 66-year-old man was beaten so severely that his condition became critical. He was later admitted to the government hospital in Benipatti. He died on May 21.

His family has alleged that the police refused to file their complaints. It was only after his death that an FIR was registered.

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However, Benipatti SHO denies the claims. “There was no delay in case registration. As soon as we received a complaint, we registered a case and arrested one person under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on May 21. He has been sent to judicial remand,” the officer told Siasat.com.

The officer refused to comment further when asked about details of other attackers.