Bihar: Muslim man lynched to death on suspicion of carrying beef

A 47-year-old Muslim man was lynched to death by a Hindu mob who accused him and his nephew of carrying beef. The incident happened in Rasulpur of Chhapra district, Bihar on March 7.

In a press release, police said that three people have been arrested and the hunt is on for the remaining accused.

According to Maktoob Media, the deceased Naseeb Qureshi and his nephew Firoz Qureshi were returning home when they were attacked by a mob of 10-15 people.

“Arey yeh tho gaaye waale hai (Look! those are people who deal with cows),” Firoz told he heard one of them saying.

Firoz managed to escape as he was sitting in the back of the vehicle. However, his uncle Naseeb came under the angry mob’s clutches and was attacked with sharp objects.

“I saw a huge crowd from a distance. I got very scared about my uncle and ran to the police station for help. However, the officials just laughed at me and told me to go home,” Firoz narates.

Later, he found out that his uncle was killed. Naseeb’s body was shifted to the Daroda Hospital, which was later referred to Siwan Sadar Hospital.

“When I asked again, I was subjected to verbal abuse, including a threatening comment: “Those individuals did not harm you; you deserve to be harmed’,” Firoz Qureshi said as quoted by Maktoob Media.

Three accused – Sushil Singh, Ravi Shah, and Ujjwal Sharma – all residents of Jogia of Rasulpur have been arrested. The police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder), 379 (Punishment for theft) 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.